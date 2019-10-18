Congressman Don Young Leads Legislation to Strengthen Safety Programs for Alaska’s Fishermen

- Home
Washington, D.C. — This week, Alaska Congressman Don Young and Congressman Jared Golden (D-ME-02) introduced the Funding Instruction for Safety Health, and Security Avoids Fishing Emergencies (FISH SAFE) Act today. The FISH SAFE Act is bipartisan, bicameral legislation that would increase the federal funding available for grants to support fishing safety training and research programs.
“Fishing is one of Alaska’s most important industries, and we need to be doing all that we can to ensure our fishermen remain safe on the job,” said Congressman Young. “The FISH SAFE Act is an important piece of legislation to provide the resources and training necessary to protect not only Alaska’s fishermen, but fishermen across the country. I am proud to partner with Congressman Jared Golden on this critical issue and look forward to continuing working with my friends on both sides of the aisle to support America’s fishermen.”
“I’ve met too many fishermen and lobstermen who have sustained a serious injury or have had a close call on the job,” said Congressman Golden. “This bill would make fishing safety programs available to as many fishermen as possible to prevent unnecessary injuries and deaths. My bipartisan bill, introduced with Congressman Young, supports the work that the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association, the Maine Lobstermen’s Association, IAMAW Local 207, and other organizations are doing to train fishermen and lobstermen to stay safe on the water.”
In 2018, the federal share of fishing safety training and research grants was reduced to 50 percent from 75 percent, leaving local organizations with higher costs to run these important safety programs. Young and Golden’s bipartisan bill raises the federal share of fishing safety training and research grants back up to 75 percent. The FISH SAFE Act would also reauthorize the safety training and research programs for $6,000,000 a year for 2019-2021.
Written by: Zack Brown | Office of Representative Young on Oct 18, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News