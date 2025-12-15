Congressman Nick Begich Celebrates Presidential Signing of H.J. Res. 131 and H.J. Res. 106, Advancing Alaska’s Resource Future







WASHINGTON, D.C. – Thursday, Congressman Nick Begich (R-AK) joined President Donald J. Trump in the Oval Office as the President signed H.J. Res. 131 and H.J. Res. 106 into law – two major Congressional Review Act resolutions led by Congressman Begich. These measures reverse restrictive Biden-era actions that locked up millions of acres across Alaska and stalled vital energy, mineral, and infrastructure development.

With today’s action, Congressman Begich has now had four billssigned into law during his first year in Congress – a historic pace for a freshman Member and a clear demonstration of his commitment to both unlocking Alaska’s potential and telling Alaska’s story in Washington.

“Alaska’s story is one of vast potential and opportunity. For too long that story was sidelined. This year, we changed that. Today’s bill signings continue a generational shift in how our nation views Alaska’s abundance and Alaska’s role in securing America’s future,” said Congressman Begich. “When Alaska is empowered to responsibly develop its resources, America is stronger, our economy is more secure, and our communities – from the North Slope to the Interior – have the opportunity to thrive. I am grateful for the longstanding work of Senator Murkowski and Senator Sullivan in the Senate and their commitment to Alaska. We are unlocking opportunity across the state at an historic pace, and I am proud to deliver these results for Alaskans.”

H.J. Res. 131 – Restoring Lawful Access to the 1002 Area and Strengthening America’s Energy Future

H.J. Res. 131 overturns the Biden administration’s 2024 Record of Decision that halted oil and gas development across 1.16 million acres of the 1002 Area of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge’s Coastal Plain. By restoring the 2020 ROD, the resolution revives a balanced, lawful program that Congress established specifically for energy development and reinforces President Trump’s Executive Order 14154, which prioritizes unlocking Alaska’s strategic resources.

This measure ensures access to an estimated 7.7 billion barrels of oil in the 1002 Area – critical for revitalizing throughput in the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System, securing long-term national energy supply, and strengthening America’s strategic posture.

H.J. Res. 106 – Repealing the Central Yukon RMP and Reopening Opportunity in Alaska’s Interior

H.J. Res. 106 repeals the Biden administration’s Central Yukon Resource Management Plan, which locked up more than 13 million acres in one of Alaska’s most impoverished regions. The plan restricted access to lands essential for energy production, critical minerals, and infrastructure corridors.

Under the resolution, multiple-use management is restored, opening access to:

1.86 million acres previously closed under “critical environmental concern” designations

330,000 acres of essential transportation and utility corridors

Additional lands for oil, gas, and mineral leasing, supporting jobs and state revenue

The passage of H.J. Res. 106 marked Congressman Begich’s third bill to pass both chambers this Congress – and one of the fastest turnarounds for a freshman in modern Alaska history.

Today’s signings reflect a sustained effort by Congressman Begich to restore Alaska’s long-standing commitments under federal law, and secure generational economic opportunity for communities across the state and the nation.

