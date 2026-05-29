‘Sign of Madness’: Critics Warn Trump DHS Plan Would Cause ‘Apocalyptic’ Chaos at Airports







“Do any of these people have a working brain or understand how life works in the real world?” asked a retired air traffic controller.



US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin on Thursday reiterated his threat to remove Customs and Border Protection agents from airports at so-called “sanctuary cities” that bar local police from cooperating with federal immigration enforcement operations.

During a Fox News interview, co-host Brian Kilmeade asked Mullin whether this plan would essentially halt all international flights to major US airports in travel hubs such as Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York.

Mullin responded by saying DHS wasn’t “going to halt the flights,” but rather “won’t be able to process them because we won’t have officers there.”

The DHS secretary said that the CBP officers needed to be sent to protect DHS employees at the Delaney Hall migrant detention center in Newark, New Jersey, which has been targeted in recent days by protesters demanding humane treatment of immigrants.

“If things don’t change, we’re going to have to make this step pretty quick,” Mullin emphasized. “I’m not going to put my employees and my [US Immigration and Customs Enforcement] agents at risk going to and from this [facility].”

Markwayne Mullin: “If CBP isn’t there processing international flights, then those individuals when the airlines land won’t be permitted into the United States. If things don’t change, we’re gonna have to make this step pretty quick.” pic.twitter.com/flcAGL2TVG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 28, 2026

Critics were quick to point out that Mullin’s plan would lead to massive chaos at major international airports and would be a significant economic disruption at a time when Americans are already under financial pressure from the rising price of food and energy.

“This would be deliberately stabbing the US economy in the back,” argued Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, senior fellow at the American Immigration Council. “It would cause enormous economic damage and disrupt air travel nationwide, as airlines would be forced to cancel flights en masse. That he’s even contemplating this publicly is a sign of madness.”

Minneapolis-based attorney Will Stancil questioned whether Mullin had fully gamed out how his plan would play out politically for his boss, President Donald Trump, whom polls show is historically unpopular.

“If I’m sitting at 35% approval,” Stancil mused, “the thing I definitely want to do is to cause apocalyptic levels of chaos at all of America’s largest airports.”

Retired air traffic controller Vivian Lumbard similarly marveled at the self-destructive consequences that would come from enacting Mullin’s plan.

“If customs isn’t there processing international flights, US citizens won’t be permitted to re-enter the United States either,” she wrote. “Do any of these people have a working brain or understand how life works in the real world?”

Mullin’s threats appear to be more than bluster, however. The Atlantic reported last week that the DHS chief recently “convened a small group of airline and travel-industry executives at DHS headquarters in Washington and told them he may reduce [CBP] staffing at major airports that serve sanctuary jurisdictions,” including airports in New York, Washington, DC, and Portland, Oregon.

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.