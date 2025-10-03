Connecting with coastal residents at the Southeast Alaska State Fair





As the short Alaska summer was drawing to a close, Alaska Sea Grant participated in the Southeast Alaska State Fair. This event has been celebrated in Haines for more than 50 years, with fair attendees coming from all over the region. It was a great opportunity to share the work we do in coastal communities all around the state.

Alaska Sea Grant shared exhibit space with the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension program. Fairgoers asked questions and learned about topics ranging from best gardening practices to invasive species. Topics included management of European green crab, which have been expanding in southern Southeast Alaska, and how the public can help monitor and minimize the spread of the highly adaptable species.

Alaska Sea Grant distributed reusable sandwich bags and bamboo utensils, highlighting the issue of marine debris and the importance of keeping plastics out of the ocean.

Mariculture was a popular topic of conversation, as fairgoers got their hands wet to touch freshly harvested sugar kelp, giant kelp and dulse. Visitors of all ages were able to learn about oyster farming and taste and compare the merroir of oysters from three farms in Southeast Alaska. While some were hesitant to try their first oyster, others were eager to jump in to help us shuck.

“I love doing events like this, getting people more aware and interested in coastal issues,” said Jessica Whitney from Alaska Sea Grant. “From talking with adults and helping them see seaweed and oysters as something beautiful and fascinating—not to mention delicious—to chatting with young children who dream of being phycologists or opening up their own farm or business, it’s really great to see people get excited.”