Criminal Division Adds Competency Attorney to Support Work of Crime Bill





(Anchorage, AK) – The Criminal Division created a new position to focus on criminal competency issues following the recent signing into law of House Bill 66, an omnibus crime bill. Senior Assistant Attorney General Kevin Dilg began the role this month.

The primary responsibility of the position is initiating civil commitment proceedings and coordinating communication between the Criminal and Civil Divisions of the Department of Law when an individual is found incompetent to stand trial, a requirement that was established in HB 66. The role will work with District Attorneys to determine priority placements at API, Alaska Psychiatric Institute.

“We’re fortunate to find a local attorney with Mr. Dilg’s background. His experience in working at mental health facilities, combined with his legal expertise make him an ideal fit for this position,” said Deputy Attorney General John Skidmore.

“Kevin will serve as our subject matter expert on matters involving competency, including assisting in the development of training and guidance to attorneys, and assisting us with fulfilling our obligations following the passage of HB66. Kevin will also take over monitoring our API census to ensure we are using the limited resources available for services like restoration,” said Angie Kemp, Director of the Criminal Division.

Dilg left his job in the Civil Division to accept the position. Before law school he was employed with a Community Psychiatric Clinic in Washington State where he developed and monitored new and ongoing mental health treatment for chronically mentally ill adults. In that role, he interacted regularly with the Mental Health Court, both as an advocate and as a witness.

“I believe the competency attorney position will serve a vital role in defending the public safety in Alaska. My prior experience working with developmentally delayed and chronically mentally ill adults provides me with the necessary background to support prosecutors across the state in complying with the new legal requirements for competency proceedings and dismissals recently enacted into law,” said Senior Assistant Attorney General Dilg.

# # #



