Crossbow Wielding Man Wounded in Anchorage Officer-Involved Shooting Sunday Morning

Alaska Native News on Jan 12, 2020.

Sunday morning reports of a man with a crossbow pointing it at pedestrians and motorists in the Spenard Road/36th Avenue area resulted in a non-fatal officer-involved shooting APD reported Sunday.

At 9:30 am on Sunday morning, APD began receiving calls of a man wearing all black and wearing a ski mask and armed with a crossbow. Then, once again, at 11:27 am, callers reported the same suspicious person at Huffman Road and Brandon Street, still armed with the crossbow, and pointing the weapon at people and motorists as he walked.

Officers arrived at the scene and immediately located the suspect at Huffman and Industry Way. When approached, the suspect pointed the weapon at the officers, prompting them to fire at him, striking him in the leg. Now wounded, the suspect fled the scene to an apartment complex on Silver Fox Lane. It was there that he was taken into custody.

The suspect, who remains unnamed, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.







The roadways in the area were closed down as Crime Scene Team and detectives investigated the scene.

The officers involved were placed on mandatory 72-hour leave as per protocol.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Office of Special Prosecutions for review. An internal investigation will be carried out as well.

The press conference with Chief Justin Doll can be viewed on APD’s Facebook page.