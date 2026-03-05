Dashawn Street Sentenced to 73 Years for the Murder of One Man and Attempted Murder of a Second Man







(Anchorage, Alaska) – Last week, Dashawn Street, currently 32 years old, was sentenced to serve a composite sentence of 88 years in prison, with 15 years suspended and 73 years to serve, for murder and attempted murder.

The charges stemmed from two separate shooting incidents that took place on Sept. 29, 2018 that resulted in the death of one victim and the near-death of a second victim. On April 29, 2025, following a three-week trial, a jury convicted Street of Murder in the First Degree, Attempted Murder in the First Degree and Misconduct Involving a Weapon in the Third Degree. The evidence proved that on the evening of Sept. 28, 2018, Street went out to various clubs in the Anchorage area with friends. At one point in the evening, Street was at a Holiday gas station, where he encountered the first victim, Donald Wells. The men did not know each other and had a very brief exchange of words while passing one another at the store’s entrance.

Hours later, in the early morning hours of Sept. 29, 2018, Street saw Wells at a taco stand in a south Anchorage parking lot. Street shot Wells without provocation and fled in his white Volvo SUV with a vanity tag that read, “STREET.” With the assistance of other citizens, Wells was rushed to a local hospital and after hours of surgery, he survived the multiple gunshot injuries inflicted by Street.

Less than 2 hours later, a second shooting incident happened at an apartment complex on Price Street. Street arrived and was talking to another man on a balcony porch outside of a residence. A man from a neighboring residence, Fa’avae Seau, interjected himself into the discussion happening between Street and his acquaintance. Street shot Seau and fled the scene. Police officers and medics responded and Seau ultimately died from the gunshot wounds inflicted by Street. Among the evidence that linked Street to both shooting incidents was eyewitness descriptions of the shooter and shell casings that the Alaska State Crime Lab matched from both crime scenes and the white Volvo SUV being driven by Street.

Superior Court Judge Greg Miller presided over the trial and sentencing in Anchorage. The State had recommended a sentence of 85 years to serve. Judge Miller imposed a sentence of 75 years with 15 years suspended for the murder of Fa’avae Seau, 50 years with 10 years to run consecutive to the murder sentence for the attempted murder of Donald Wells, and 5 years with 3 years to run consecutive to the other two counts. This results in a composite active term of incarceration of 73 years to serve. The court imposed 10 years of probation to follow the active term of imprisonment.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Paul J. Miovas, Jr. and Assistant District Attorney Andrew Wright with the assistance of victim witness paralegal Amanda Runyan. Deputy District Attorney Betsy Bull also indicted and assisted with the case. The case was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department Homicide Detective Unit, with critical forensic testing completed by the Alaska Scientific Crime Detection Laboratory.

