DEA and Partners Hold 17th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

19 Collection Sites throughout Alaska
Anchorage, Alaska – This Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and its local law enforcement and community partners will collect expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications at 19 collection sites throughout Alaska. The service is free of charge, no questions asked. Last October, residents of Alaska turned in 3,977 pounds (2 tons) of prescription medications.
“Take Back Day is a unique opportunity for Alaskans to protect their homes and medicine cabinets from theft and abuse,” said U.S. Attorney Schroder. “Our country is in the midst of an opioid crisis, and all too often the abuse begins with prescription drugs. Getting old and unneeded prescriptions out of the home can help prevent addictions from starting.”
“Prescription drug abuse is an epidemic that is plaguing the nation,” said DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Michael Root. “Alaskans can help us combat this serious public health issue by disposing of unwanted medications at one of the take back sites in the area. Everyone who participates in this free and anonymous service is making a difference in their community.”
The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Initiative addresses a critical public safety and public health issue. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States continue to be alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Because the Environmental Protection Agency and the Food and Drug Administration have advised the public that flushing their prescription drugs down the toilet or throwing them in the trash pose potential safety and health hazards, DEA launched its prescription drug take-back program to encourage the safe disposal of medications.
Now in its ninth year, DEA has collected a total of nearly 11 million pounds (more than 5,400 tons) of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications through its Take Back Day events. This weekend, approximately 6,000 collection sites manned by nearly 5,000 partner law enforcement agencies will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time. (DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps.)
For more information or to locate a collection site near you, go to www.DEATakeBack.com where you can search by zip code, city, or state.