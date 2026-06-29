Defense of Nixon’s Watergate Crimes Is JD Vance ‘Telling on Himself,’ Say Critics







“He’s insinuating that his own regime has so normalized corruption and lawlessness that past corruption and lawbreaking schemes now seem minor.”

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At an event for the Richard Nixon Foundation on Thursday, Vice President JD Vance suggested that if the 37th president’s Watergate scandal had happened today, it would barely make the news, let alone destroy a presidency.

But his critics say that’s only because President Donald Trump has totally “normalized” corruption.

During a speech at the Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda, California, Vance celebrated that the “historical legacy” of Tricky Dick, whose name has functioned as a shorthand for presidential lawlessness since his resignation in 1974, “is enjoying a bit of a renaissance, and, I think, deservedly so.”

“If Watergate happened tomorrow, it would be like a 12-hour news story,” Vance said. “The idea that it would have taken down a presidency is crazy.”

He said the way the “deep state took down Richard Nixon” was “not all that different from what the same groups of people, the same institutions tried to do to Donald Trump in the first Trump administration.”

Vance also said he personally identified with Nixon: “Young senator, vice president, writes a bestselling book, is hated by the media. It kinda sounds like JD Vance,” he said. “I’ve always liked Richard Nixon.”

The vice president was correct that, as Trump adopts a similar philosophy of boundless executive authority, there is a concerted effort among Republicans to rehabilitate the image of Nixon—who infamously declared in a 1977 interview with David Frost that “if the president does it, that means it’s not illegal.”

Christopher Rufo, an intellectual architect of crusades by the so-called “New Right” against liberal cultural institutions, in 2023 cast Nixon’s presidency as “a blueprint for counterrevolution—the last hope for restoring the American republic,” praising his efforts to use lawfare to destroy left-wing groups.

Vivek Ramaswamy, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate who is now running for governor of Ohio, has called for a “revival of Nixonian realism” in foreign policy, citing his “unapologetic American nationalism” and hyperfocus on US interests at the expense of moral concerns.

During a speech at the National Conservatism Conference in 2021, Vance himself cited Nixon’s declaration that “the professors are the enemy” to say that the next Republican president would need to “honestly and aggressively attack the universities in this country.”

Some critics described Vance’s downplaying of Watergate’s severity on Thursday as a sign of historical ignorance or willful deception.

“Let’s remember what Nixon actually did,” said Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.). “Operatives tied to his reelection campaign broke into the Democratic National Committee headquarters to plant listening devices. Then Nixon personally orchestrated the cover-up. The ‘smoking gun’ tape caught him ordering the CIA to shut down the FBI’s investigation.”

“Nixon weaponized the IRS and FBI against his political enemies, authorized burglaries of private citizens, and fired the special prosecutor investigating him in what is called the Saturday Night Massacre,” continued Levin. “When the Supreme Court ordered him to release the tapes, the vote was unanimous. Even his most loyal defenders walked away once they heard his own words.”

“JD Vance works for the most corrupt president in American history,” Levin said. “So of course he wants you to believe Watergate was nothing.”

Political scientist and author Michael McFaul suggested that Vance was not aware of how bad he sounded.

The fact that Watergate would probably be a mere blip, McFaul said, “is a tragic indictment of [Vance’s] administration,” and it’s “amazing to me that’s not obvious to him.”

Others saw it not as a feint from Vance, but as a boast about everything the Trump administration has gotten away with.

“’We do a Watergate twice a day’ is a crazy way to confess your own corruption,” said Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) in response to Vance’s comments.

Amid a litany of other scandals during his second term, Trump has openly used the presidency to make nearly $4 billion since returning to office, accepted lavish gifts from foreign countries while rewarding them politically, and attempted to appropriate taxpayer money to reward his allies. He’s pardoned donors and supporters who committed crimes while pushing the Justice Department to target enemies. His administration has brazenly defied the law and the courts to carry out mass deportations of immigrants without due process. And he has carried out hundreds of extrajudicial assassinations and launched multiple illegal wars of aggression without congressional approval.

“Vance is telling on himself,” said The Lever editor-in-chief, David Sirota. “He’s insinuating that his own regime has so normalized corruption and lawlessness that past corruption and lawbreaking schemes now seem minor.”

John Culver, a retired CIA analyst, said that Vance is “right” that Watergate would no longer register with the public today, “but not for the reasons he thinks.”

He blamed modern corporate-controlled media for numbing the public to outrageous political scandals that would have once enveloped a presidency.

Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos “would have fired” Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, the journalists who broke the Watergate scandal, “a year earlier,” Culver said. “The [New York Times] journos would save it for their book.”

He said, “Trump has a Watergate-scale scandal every month, and media billionaires distract, distract, distract.”

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