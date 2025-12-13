See the 19 Photos House Oversight Democrats Just Released From Epstein’s Estate







“These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world.”



US House Committee on Oversight and Reform Democrats on Friday released 19 of the 95,000 new photos they just received from the estate of deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as the Department of Justice is preparing to release its files from the federal case against President Donald Trump’s former friend following votes in Congress.

“These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world,” the committee’s Democrats said on social media, with a link to the photos, all of which Common Dreams has included below, on Dropbox. “Time to end this White House cover-up. Release the files!”

The photos feature sex toys, Trump condoms, and high-profile figures including the president, film director Woody Allen, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, former President Bill Clinton, lawyer Alan Dershowitz, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, billionaires Richard Branson and Bill Gates, and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, previously known as Prince Andrew of United Kingdom.

The committee’s Democrats received the photos on Thursday night and have reviewed “maybe about 25,000… so far,” Ranking Member Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) told CNBC. “There’s an enormous amount of photos we have not gone through… It will take days and weeks to ensure that we got those photos and that a redaction is done in the appropriate way.”

“Obviously there are photos of powerful men, and folks that we want to have an opportunity to speak with and ask questions of,” Garcia said, noting that some shots Epstein took himself and others may have been sent to him. “Some of the other photos that we did not put out today are incredibly disturbing.”

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.