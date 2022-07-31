Early Voting Starts Statewide August 1, 2022





ANCHORAGE–Absentee In-Person and Early Voting begins Monday, August 1, 2022 for the “Pick 1 Primary,” which is on the front of the ballot. The top four vote-getters will advance to the November 8, 2022 General Election. On the back of the ballot is the special general election to fill the remainder of Representative Don Young’s term. The August 16, 2022, election will be a poll-based election and voters can also request a ballot by mail.

Due to redistricting many House and Senate Districts, as well as polling locations, have changed. The Division of Elections mailed new voter ID cards to all Alaskan voters on July 13, 2022. The voting card informs voters of their House and Senate Districts as well as their precinct number. To look up their polling location, voters need to enter their entire address, including city and state into this interactive map. Absentee In-Person and Early Voting locations are available statewide. The regional offices have all 40 ballot styles but most other locations have only the ballot for that House District, voters should confirm that the location they choose has their ballot available.

Voters voting in person will need to bring a government issue ID, such as a Voter ID, driver’s license, state ID, military ID, passport, hunting or fishing license or other current or valid photo ID.

Sample ballots for the August 16 Election are available online and will also be available at the Absentee In-Person and Early Voting locations. Sample ballots provide voters with the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the two elections.

For the “Pick 1 Primary,” which is on the front side of the ballot, voters are reminded to select their favorite candidate for each race and fill in the oval to the right of the candidates’ name. Races include United States Senator, United States Representative, Governor and Lt. Governor, State Senator (for 19 of the 20 seats) and State Representative.

The back of the ballot is Alaskans’ first opportunity to participate in a ranked choice election for the special general election to fill the remainder of Representative Don Young’s term. Voters are reminded to fill in only one oval for each candidate or column (see below image). For the voters 1st choice, fill in the oval in the 1st choice column. For the voters 2nd choice, fill in the oval in the 2nd choice column, and so on. The voters 2nd choice is only counted if their first choice is eliminated. An explainer on how to fill out your ballot can be found here and here.



