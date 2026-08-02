EPA Authorizes Alaska to Administer Federal Hazardous Waste Program











JUNEAU, Alaska — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has granted Alaska final authorization to administer the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) Subtitle C hazardous waste management program.

The milestone follows a four-year effort under Governor Mike Dunleavy’s administration and close collaboration among the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), EPA Region 10, the Alaska Department of Law, Tribal partners, industry, and dedicated state and federal staff.

Alaska is now the 49th state to administer its own hazardous waste program and the first in more than 25 years to receive initial RCRA Subtitle C authorization. The program establishes requirements governing the generation, transportation, treatment, storage, and disposal of hazardous waste.

“This is an important achievement for Alaska and a testament to the hard work of DEC, Department of Law, and everyone who helped make it possible,” Governor Mike Dunleavy said. “By administering this program here at home, we can provide more responsive service to Alaskans while maintaining strong environmental standards. This is exactly the kind of state-led approach that delivers better results for our communities and our economy.”

The authorization strengthens cooperative federalism and aligns with EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin’s Powering the Great American Comeback Initiative. The Trump EPA understands that state agencies closest to local geology, industry, and community needs are best positioned to administer environmental oversight.

“By authorizing Alaska to implement the Hazardous Waste Management Program, EPA is empowering the state to incorporate local expertise into environmental protection,” said EPA Region 10 Administrator Pokon. “Today’s action reflects years of collaboration between Alaska and EPA. Streamlining state-led hazardous waste and environmental permitting gives businesses the certainty required to deploy capital, construct facilities, and expand domestic manufacturing footprint without facing federal administrative delays. We know that we can both protect the environment and grow the economy at the same time, and this is a great example.”

DEC will assume responsibility for many day-to-day program functions, including permitting, inspections, compliance assistance, and enforcement. Administering the program in Alaska will bring these services closer to businesses and other regulated entities while maintaining protections that are at least as stringent as federal requirements. EPA will continue its federal oversight and retain authorities provided under federal law.

“Alaska is ready to take on this responsibility and administer the program with the strong environmental protections Alaskans expect,” DEC Commissioner Randy Bates said. “This authorization recognizes the expertise of our staff and enables DEC to provide clear guidance, find practical solutions, and help businesses and other regulated entities meet environmental requirements.”

For additional information on Alaska’s RCRA hazardous waste program authorization, visit https://dec.alaska.gov/eh/hazardous-waste/.