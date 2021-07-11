Fairbanks Man Arrested after Fleeing Troopers and Hiding in Trunk of Classic Car







At 1:44 pm on Friday afternoon, Fairbanks-based troopers received a tip the 34-year-old Nicholas Hills, who had warrants for Felony Probation violations and felony escape, was at a Goldhill Road address, troopers traveled to the location.

When troopers arrived at the location, they made contact with Hills, who promptly ran into the woods.

Additional troopers were called in along with a helicopter and K9 unit to help with the search for Hills.

After arriving at the scene, the K9 began tracking and soon located Hills hiding in the trunk of a classic car at a nearby private residence. He had broken into the trunk causing damage. Troopers were able to take Hills into custody without further incident.

Troopers transported Hills to the Fairbanks Correctional Facility where he was remanded on his warrants as well as additional charges of Burglary II and Criminal Mischief V.

He was held without bail.





