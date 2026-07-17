‘Fascism Is Here’: Rubio, Miller Say More Terrorist Designations Coming for ‘Far-Left’ Groups











“If you’re not alarmed you’re not paying attention.”



Trump administration officials on Thursday hyped up plans to carry out mass political arrests and prosecutions of people whom it deemed far-left terrorists.

In a speech given at the US State Department, Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff, described left-wing political violence as a “fatal cancer to civilization,” and boasted of plans to use state power to suppress people whom he called “political terrorists.”

Miller said that the administration would be carrying out this operation under the guidance of National Security Presidential Memorandum-7 (NSPM-7), a directive signed by Trump in September that demanded a “national strategy to investigate and disrupt networks, entities, and organizations that foment political violence so that law enforcement can intervene in criminal conspiracies before they result in violent political acts.”

Miller bragged that “for the first time in American history,” NSPM-7 would direct “all of our law enforcement and intelligence agencies to work together to disrupt, identify, defund, de-bank, arrest, prosecute these political terrorists that are operating within our country.”

Santa Monica Goebbels is doing his weird and creepy gyrations while delivering a speech smearing Democrats as violent radicals pic.twitter.com/PaeDcD55jw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 16, 2026

Miller said that the mass arrest of left-wing radicals was necessary to prevent them from carrying out mass arrests of their own.

“Inevitably, left to its course, it always becomes a gulag,” said Miller. “It always becomes the mass imprisonment of political enemies, the stripping of their rights and freedoms, inflicting immense pain, humiliation, suffering, in order to establish complete and total control, control through psychological and physical and actual terror.”

The social media account of independent progressive publication The Tennessee Holler expressed alarm at Miller’s speech.

“Fascism is here,” The Tennessee Holler wrote. “If you’re not alarmed you’re not paying attention. ‘Left-wing political terrorism’ will mean those who oppose the regime—while actual right-wing extremism is allowed to grow and thrive. We are very far off the cliff, folks.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also spoke of the event, noted last year that his department “designated four violent far-left extremist groups as foreign terrorist organizations, and there will be more designations soon.”

The administration’s declaration of war against left-wing political violence comes despite decades of research showing that political violence is more commonly carried out by right-wing groups.

A report published last year by the Center for Strategic and International Studies found that, while left-wing political violence has grown since Trump’s first election in 2016, it “remains much lower than historical levels of violence carried out by right-wing and jihadist attackers.”

The report also noted that violence carried out by left-wing individuals or groups was “remarkably less lethal” than violence carried out by right-wing or jihadist individuals or groups.

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