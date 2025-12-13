FBI Warns Alaskans to Beware of Scammers Impersonating Law Enforcement and Government Officials







The FBI Anchorage Field Office has seen an increase in reported fraud schemes targeting Alaskans through unsolicited phone calls in which scammers impersonate law enforcement or government officials to extort money or steal personally identifiable information.

Criminal scammers are representing themselves as officials from the FBI, as well as from other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across Alaska, and contacting victims using spoofed phone numbers and a variety of other tactics to appear legitimate. The scammers falsely accuse the victim of not reporting for jury duty or missing a court date and may claim an arrest warrant has been issued against the victim. The scammers pressure and instruct the victim to immediately pay a fine to avoid arrest or other negative consequences. To increase the perceived legitimacy of the fraud or impersonation, scammers may also use Artificial Intelligence (AI), provide official-looking court documents, or may already have personal identifiable information about the victim.

Government and law enforcement impersonation scams come in various forms, most commonly through phone calls and emails, and they all exploit intimidation tactics. Scammers spoof authentic phone numbers and names and use fake credentials of well-known government and law enforcement agencies, making fraudulent calls appear legitimate. Scammers will use an urgent and aggressive tone, refusing to speak to or leave a message with anyone other than their targeted victim; and will urge victims not to tell anyone else, including family, friends, or financial institutions, about what is occurring. Payment is demanded in various forms, with the most prevalent being cash inserted into cryptocurrency ATMs, prepaid cards, and wire transfers.

Be advised, the FBI and legitimate law enforcement authorities will not call members of the public to demand payment or threaten arrest.

In 2024, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) received over 17,000 complaints regarding government impersonation scams, with victim losses exceeding $405 million nationwide. In Alaska, reported victim losses exceeded $1.3 million.

To avoid becoming a victim of this scam or any other online fraud scheme, the FBI urges the public to ‘take a beat’ before acting. Resist pressure tactics and take time to assess if the situation is real. The FBI specifically encourages Alaskans not to provide or verify personally identifiable information to someone they have only met online or through unsolicited contact. They also should not send money, gift cards, cryptocurrency, or other assets. Learn more about scam prevention at www.fbi.gov/takeabeat.

If you believe you are a victim of this scam, or any other online fraud scheme, timely reporting is key. Cease all contact with the scammers immediately, notify your financial institution and safeguard any financial accounts, contact your local law enforcement, and file a complaint with the IC3 at www.ic3.gov.