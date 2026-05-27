Tony Knowles, Former Governor of Alaska, Endorses JKT for Governor







Alaska’s most recent Democratic governor passes the mantle to a new generation of leadership

SITKA, ALASKA — Tuesday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former state representative Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins received the endorsement of former Alaska Governor Tony Knowles (D).

Throughout his decade in the state legislature, Kreiss-Tomkins showcased his ability to foster bipartisan cooperation, advocate for rural Alaska, and craft forward-thinking, practical solutions — qualities that distinguished Gov. Knowles’ eight-year tenure as Alaska’s chief executive.

Gov. Knowles’ endorsement represents a generational change in Alaska, passing the mantle of forward-thinking, bipartisan leadership at a time when a majority of Alaskans feel our state is going in the wrong direction.

As the last Democrat to win the governorship, Gov. Knowles’ sole endorsement is also a vote of confidence that JKT is the only Democratic candidate who can win in November. JKT combines a record of electoral overperformance in a Trump-voting district — five election cycles of proven crossover appeal to independent and Republican voters — with a change message that is exciting the Democratic grassroots, drawing young Alaskans and new parents to campaign events, and breaking fundraising records.

In announcing the endorsement, Gov. Knowles said:

For the past eight years, Alaska has faced a barrage of challenges – an underfunded education system, loss of health care, fiscal instability, and an exodus of skilled workers and families from the state. At the same time, the current administration failed to address these problems, much less move the state forward. The land of opportunity we know and love seems lost in the shuffle.

While the decisions coming out of the Governor’s office in Juneau affect everyone, those most impacted are the current generation who will be living with the results long after many of us are gone. That’s why I am endorsing Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins for Governor. He brings a fresh perspective to the office without forgetting his roots as a life-long Alaskan. He represents a new generation of leadership grounded in his decade in the state legislature. He has a track record of bringing people together and knows what it takes to get things done.

Take it from me, winning statewide elections is difficult, but JKT has what it takes to run a successful campaign by presenting a vision for Alaska that will bring lasting change to our state and provide opportunities for all of us.

“Tony and Susan Knowles have dedicated their lives to serving Alaska. Their confidence and trust in my vision for our state’s future means the world to me,” said Kreiss-Tomkins. “The lessons from his administration are more relevant than ever. We need that same commitment to fiscal responsibility and that same focus on all Alaskans.”

“Growing up in Sitka,” continued Kreiss-Tomkins, “ Governor Knowles was an iconic political figure. I remember first seeing him speak when I was a freshman at Sitka High School, when he came to Sitka for a campaign visit. He was a governor for all of Alaska, both rural and urban, and governed with integrity and grace. Tony and Susan are role models whose legacy I strive to live up to.”

Gov. Knowles’ endorsement adds to JKT’s growing momentum, including over 45 endorsements from elected leaders from Kodiak to Kotzebue and Anchorage to Sitka.