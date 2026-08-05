FBI’s Legacy Body Armor Program Supports Local Law Enforcement Partners in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, AK—The FBI is supporting law enforcement partners in Alaska through the FBI’s Legacy Body Armor Program, a nationwide initiative by the FBI’s Defensive Systems Unit (DSU) that donates surplus, still-serviceable body armor to local, state, and tribal law enforcement agencies.

Today, as part of the Legacy Body Armor Program, the FBI donated 30 body armor kits to Wasilla Police Department, which were delivered and presented by representatives from the FBI Anchorage Field Office. This is the second donation of body armor received by a law enforcement agency in Alaska this year, followed by a donation of body armor received by King Cove Department of Public Safety in April 2026.

“In this concentrated effort to positively impact police departments in Alaska and throughout the country, this program not only alleviates the financial burden for access to the best protective equipment, but also strengthens vital public safety partnerships,” said Special Agent in Charge Matthew Schlegel of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “Whether it’s operational, technical, analytical, or access to protective equipment for enhanced officer safety, the FBI is dedicated to supporting our law enforcement partners in Alaska.”

“The Wasilla Police Department is grateful for programs like this, which help supplement our officers’ equipment and advance our commitment to officer safety,” said Chief William Rapson of the Wasilla Police Department.

Interested law enforcement agencies in Alaska can contact the FBI Anchorage Field Office at 907-276-4441 or at anchorage@fbi.gov . On an as-needed basis and depending on the availability of surplus equipment, FBI field offices identify and nominate qualifying agencies that would benefit from the program. If a need is identified, field offices coordinate directly with DSU for selection, unique measurements, and fulfillment of the request.

In accordance with the James Guelff and Chris McCurley Body Armor Act of 2002, federal agencies may donate body armor directly to state and/or local law enforcement agencies if the armor is in serviceable condition, is surplus property, and meets or exceeds the ballistic resistant requirements of the National Institute of Justice.