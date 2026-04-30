Fetterman Helps GOP Senators Sink Democrat Effort to Block Trump War on Cuba

Kaine called the GOP move “purely a regime change effort.”

“Why do they want it? You’ll have to ask them,” he added. “What we’re doing with respect to Cuba, if somebody was doing it to us, we would consider it an act of war. But because they don’t pose a security threat to the United States, it’s clearly an effort to change the regime.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who also co-sponsored the resolution, said, “The last thing working Americans need right now is another war—let alone one that’s 90 miles south of the US.”

Resolution co-sponsor Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.) said on Bluesky after the vote, “A conflict with Cuba would cost hardworking Americans billions of dollars, deepen the humanitarian crisis in Cuba, and put American service members in harm’s way.”

“The Constitution is clear: Only Congress has the authority to declare war,” Alsobrooks added.

Trump has attacked seven countries since returning to office and 10 since the start of his first term—more than any other president.

The situation in Cuba is dire, as a result of both the 65-year US economic chokehold on the island and mismanaged central planning by its socialist rulers.

Trump has been ramping up military threats and economic pressure on Cuba, whose people were already suffering from generations of US sanctions. His administration’s tightened embargo has severely restricted fuel imports, worsening an energy emergency in which blackouts have become the norm, threatening the lives of vulnerable Cubans—especially sick people and children.

The US president said that “we may stop by Cuba after we’re finished” with the illegal US-Israeli war of choice on Iran that’s killed thousands of people, including hundreds of children. Trump has also said that he believes he’ll “be having the honor of taking Cuba.”

The United States already took Cuba once, during an 1898 war waged against Spain under highly dubious pretenses that ended with the US also acquiring Puerto Rico, the Philippines, and Guam—with Hawaii also annexed that year under the guise of security.

American presidents have been trying to force out Cuba’s socialist government since shortly after the revolution that overthrew a US-backed dictatorship in 1959. US efforts have included carrying out or backing an armed invasion, terrorist attacks, assassination attempts, and other acts of aggression.

Cuba commits no such acts against the United States or anyone else, yet Trump added the country to the US State Sponsors of Terrorism list.

Following Tuesday’s vote, Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) said that “Trump should learn the law of holes: If you find yourself in one, stop digging.”

“Instead of threatening that ‘Cuba is next,’ President Trump should remove his blockade against Cuba, which has devastated Havana’s economy and healthcare system, and has created a deepening humanitarian crisis,” Markey added.

The United Nations General Assembly has overwhelmingly condemned the blockade 33 times since 1992.

“With its catastrophic Iran war of choice, the Trump administration has lost all credibility on issues of war and peace,” Markey asserted. “The American people do not want yet another endless war that will only costs more lives and more taxpayer dollars, and undermine US security.”

Progressive International co-general coordinator David Adler warned Tuesday that “Trump is preparing military action against Cuba,” calling the Senate vote possibly “the last chance for US Congress to stop it.”

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