Congressman Begich Announces Alaska’s 2026 Congressional Art Competition Winner

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ANCHORAGE, AK – Congressman Nick Begich (R-AK) announced Service High School student Ivy Suoja has been selected as Alaska’s winner of the 2026 Congressional Art Competition with her mixed media collage portrait titled, Arctic Bear. As Alaska’s role in the Arctic continues to grow in importance to America’s future, Ivy’s piece is particularly timely. Her artwork captures Alaska’s connection to America’s Arctic future while powerfully representing this year’s theme, “America.”

“I want to congratulate Ivy Suoja from Service High School for winning Alaska’s 2026 Congressional Art Competition with her creative collage portrait, Arctic Bear,” said Congressman Nick Begich. “Ivy’s work was visually striking and deeply representative of Alaska’s unique place in our nation’s story. I look forward to seeing her artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol representing Alaska.”

Ivy will soon join student artists from across the nation in Washington, D.C., for the Congressional Art Competition Winners’ Ceremony. Her work will hang in the U.S. Capitol for one year, representing Alaska in the halls of Congress.

To learn more about the competition, visit the Congressional Art Competition website.

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