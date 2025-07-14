Fight Breaks out in Anchorage Jail Cell, One Dead









During the early morning hours of Friday, a fight broke out between two cellmates at the Anchorage Correctional Center.

Guards responded to the incident at approximately 1 am and attempted to break up the altercation. As the Correctional Officers worked to break up the fight, one of the inmates involved in the fight, 53-year-old Jeffery Foreman, became combative with the officers. He charged the officers as they issued commands and, as a result, was taken to the ground.

As the officers worked to restrain Foreman, he started kicking at them, and so was placed in leg restraints.

A short time after being placed in restraints, Foreman became unresponsive. The officers immediately began life-saving efforts that members of the Anchorage Fire Department would continue upon their arrival. But, unfortunately, the efforts were no successful and Foreman was declared deceased at the facility.

The State Medical Examiner’s office took possession of Foreman’s remains for autopsy as to the cause of death, and a thorough investigation has been initiated.

Foreman’s next of kin were notified of his death.



