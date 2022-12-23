Final Jan. 6 Report Urges Congress to Consider Barring Trump From Ever Holding Office Again

“None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him,” the 845-page report concludes.

The House select committee tasked with investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol released its final report late Thursday, drawing from hundreds of witness interviews and a vast trove of documentary evidence to make the case that former President Donald Trump was the primary cause of the deadly insurrection and the failed attempt to overthrow the government.

