Flood Threat Over – Area Open to Residents Only





Officials have advised that the flood threat from Suicide Basin has ended and waters have receded. Evacuated areas are now open to residents only.

Please note that Back Loop Bridge remains closed.

Crews will be moving through affected areas to assess damage and other impacts. Please continue to use caution around damaged areas and avoid riverbanks. Do not drive through standing water. In addition to posing a safety hazard, driving generates waves that cause additional damage to nearby structures.

Information about recovery resources such as debris disposal will be shared as soon as it is available on bit.ly/JuneauFloodRecovery, as well as through email updates and social media. Sign up for email alerts at bit.ly/CBJAlerts and follow CBJ and Tlingit & Haida on Facebook.

The Flood Information Hotline is open. Call 907-500-0890 for non-emergency questions.

Find tips for safely entering a home with flood damage—including how to check for spills or other hazards—at bit.ly/JuneauFloodRecovery.

Sign up to volunteer or request help at www.unitedwayseak.org/2025-flood-relief.



