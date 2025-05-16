Former U.S. Postal Service employee sentenced to 10 years for attempting to coerce a minor





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A former Anchorage U.S. Postal Service (USPS) employee was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison and will serve 20 years on supervised release for attempting to entice and coerce a minor.

On Aug. 22, 2024, William Feltovic, 37, messaged an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a 13-year-old boy on a social media application. The conversation was immediately sexual in nature, and they switched their communication to text messages. Feltovic texted him and continued the conversation, requesting the “boy’s” age and pictures. He told Feltovic he was 13 years old.

Feltovic then requested to meet with him to engage in sexually explicit conduct. The “boy” said he was at a motel in downtown Anchorage and that his parents were leaving soon. Roughly an hour later, Feltovic arrived at the motel’s parking lot and texted that he was there. Feltovic entered the motel through a backdoor that was propped open and went to the room number sent to him. Law enforcement officers arrested Feltovic as he waited at the doorway and peered into the room.

Law enforcement searched Feltovic’s cell phone and discovered over 110 images and over 50 videos of child sexual abuse material, some depicting infants, toddlers and prepubescent children.

“Mr. Feltovic used an online messaging service to groom and prey on what he thought was a 13-year-old boy to fulfill his perverse desire for sexual gratification with a minor,” said U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska. “My office will work with law enforcement to find every perpetrator who exploits – or even attempts to exploit – the most vulnerable among us for sexual purposes.”

“This sentencing reflects HSI’s commitment, in coordination with our partners, to target and identify those who prey on children,” said ICE Homeland Security Investigations Seattle Acting Special Agent in Charge Matthew Murphy. “Protecting children from abuse is a responsibility that we share as a community to hold individuals who victimize children accountable for their actions, while also working together to prevent abuse.”

“The Alaska State Troopers are committed to protecting Alaska’s children from those who seek to exploit them,” said Colonel Maurice Hughes, Director of the Alaska State Troopers. “This case is a stark reminder that predators will go to great lengths to target our vulnerable youth—but we will go farther to stop them. We’re proud to stand with our federal partners to ensure offenders like this are held accountable for their actions.”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, with assistance from the Alaska State Troopers and USPS Office of Inspector General, investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Schroeder prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.

###



