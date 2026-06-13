Four Deceased Climbers Recovered and Identified







DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Alaska – Mountaineering rangers on Mt. McKinley recovered the bodies of four deceased climbers from two different incidents.

Inese Pučeka, Vija Olte, and Renārs Kunigs-Salaks of Latvia were among a seven-member climbing team involved in a fall near Denali Pass at approximately 18,200 feet on May 28. Rangers recovered their bodies on June 3 when weather, terrain, and safety conditions allowed.

Logan McKenna, 44, of Hyde Park, Utah, experienced a medical emergency while descending the West Buttress route at approximately 18,600 feet shortly after midnight on May 31. With assistance from climbing guides on the mountain, National Park Service responders completed a helicopter recovery operation on the evening of June 3.

Weather, terrain, and mountain conditions influenced operational planning and access to the sites.

No additional information is available at this time.

nps.gov