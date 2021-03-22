Four in Kenai Arrested on Drugs/Weapons Following Assault Call Friday







Alaska State Troopers report that after a response to a Kenai residence on Friday they “observed multiple indicators of drug possession and use involving the occupants,” that resulted in four persons being taken into custody following an investigation.

Troopers responded to the Kenai residence after receiving an assault call and opened an investigation and they subsequently placed 57-year-old Jordan “Brando” Wik under arrest and charged him with Domestic Violence Assault.

During the investigation, troopers saw indicators of drug possession and they opted to detain all four occupants before requesting and obtaining a search warrant and seizing the residence.

After the warrant was obtained, the search uncovered evidence of controlled substances and weapons violations. As a result, Wik was further charged with three counts of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance IV. Additionally, 27-year-old Laura Little was charged with three counts of MICS IV while 68-year-old Jack Lyons was charged with two counts of MICS IV and 56-year-old Richard Shuravloff was charged with MICS V and a count of Misconduct Involving Weapons III.

All four were transported to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility where they were remanded on the charges.





