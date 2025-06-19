Four months of Operation Take Back America results in criminal charges against 39 defendants in Alaska









Charges against defendants include serious drug trafficking, firearm and other offenses.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman announced Wednesday the immediate success of Operation Take Back America in Alaska. In just over four months since its inception, the District of Alaska has already criminally charged 39 defendants under Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative to achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations, repel the invasion of illegal immigration, and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime and drug trafficking.

“Operation Take Back America has already been a huge success in Alaska. By concentrating our efforts on national law enforcement priorities and aggressively charging individuals for perpetrating crimes that most significantly impact public safety, our communities are becoming safer,” said U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska. “The road ahead will be challenging, but I want to thank our federal, state and local partners for these early successes and look forward to the continued mission.”

“DEA’s core mission is protecting America from drug traffickers and others who seek to do harm to our communities,” said David F. Reames, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Seattle Field Division. “We are proud to collaborate with our partners in Alaska as we work collectively to aggressively implement Operation Take Back America. The amazing results so far speak to DEA’s commitment to work with our partners to make Alaska safe.”

“Transnational criminal organizations responsible for violent crime and drug trafficking in Alaska not only endanger communities, but are also a threat to our national security,” said Special Agent in Charge Rebecca Day of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “Through Operation Take Back America, Alaskans can expect to see continued results in our mission to disrupt and dismantle criminal enterprises in furtherance of public safety.”

“When law enforcement agencies at all levels unite, each contributing its distinct strengths, the collective effort enhances the safety of all Americans in the fight against violent crime,” said Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Blais of the ATF Seattle Field Division.

Among the 28 cases charged between Jan. 21, 2025, and June 10, 2025, the following three cases highlight the impact of Operation Take Back America in Alaska:

U.S. v. Mobley

On Nov. 14 and 15, 2024, Sean Mobley, 45, allegedly distributed carfentanil to two people, one adult and one minor. Carfentanil is a highly potent opioid not approved for human use. It is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl. Both victims allegedly used the substance and overdosed. The adult victim was revived by Narcan, but the minor victim died. Mobley then allegedly dumped her body onto a secluded ATV trail in Wasilla in the middle of the night. If convicted, he faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison.

U.S. v. Clifton et al

Between August 2024 and February 2025, Corey Clifton, 51, and Elizabeth Cruickshank, 44, allegedly conspired together, and with others, to distribute and possess with intent to distribute over 4.5 kilograms of fentanyl in Alaska. Specifically, on one occasion, Clifton allegedly shipped a parcel from Washington to Cruickshank in Alaska. The parcel contained over 4.2 kilograms of fentanyl pills (over approximately 42,000 pills) packaged in small baggies with stickers inside drink mix containers. The indictment also alleges that between April 2024 to 2025, Clifton and Cruickshank conspired together to launder over one-half million dollars in drug proceeds. Clifton is also accused of possessing two firearms and ammunition as a felon. If convicted, they face a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison.

U.S. v. Kawanishi

On Oct. 21, 2024, Alexander Kawanishi, 32, allegedly purchased illegal narcotics from an individual at an Anchorage motel. Court documents allege that Kawanishi provided the individual with $100 in cash, but later demanded the money back. When the individual refused, Kawanishi allegedly shot the individual with a pistol in the lower back/hip area before fleeing the scene. On Nov. 15, 2024, law enforcement located Kawanishi slumped over the wheel of a vehicle that was stuck on a snowbank. When Kawanishi woke up and exited the vehicle, he was wearing body armor and had two pistols on his person. During Kawanishi’s arrest, law enforcement, discovered a third firearm, methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine. At the time of the alleged conduct, Kawanishi had two felony convictions in Alaska Superior Court, making him a felon in possession of multiple firearms. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Below is the full list of cases charged as part of Operation Take Back America in Alaska (in alphabetical order):

*Drug Trafficking (DT)

*Violent Crime (VC)

*Immigration (I)

In making today’s announcement, U.S. Attorney Heyman commends the FBI Anchorage Field Office, DEA Seattle Field Division, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Seattle Field Division, U.S. Postal Inspection Service Anchorage Domicile and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations for their investigations that lead to these charges. He also thanks the state and local law enforcement partners that assisted with the operations in these cases.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys with the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Alaska are prosecuting the cases.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

###



