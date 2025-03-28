GOP Estate Tax Plan Could Mean Over $100 Billion Giveaway for Musk and Trump Heirs

“We are seeing the rise of an oligarchy… And yet here we are talking about dismantling the estate tax, the one tax at the federal level that actually slows this concentration of wealth and power,” said one expert.
Americans for Tax Fairness has crunched the numbers and found that a Republican push to do away with the federal estate tax—a measure that’s been described as an “aristocracy prevention act”—could yield billions for the families of U.S. President Donald Trump and his billionaire adviser Elon Musk, according to a report from the advocacy group published Thursday.
Abolishing the estate tax, a tax on the wealth of the richest Americans when they die, could save Musk’s family up to roughly $132 billion, and could save Trump’s heirs up to around $2 billion, according to ATF, which made its calculation using recent estimates of each man’s net worth. The top federal estate tax rate is 40%.