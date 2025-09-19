Governor amends 2025 August Storm Disaster Declaration to add additional areas





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska –Governor Mike Dunleavy amended his August 29, August Storm disaster declaration to include the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Denali Borough, North Slope Borough, and Yukon Flats Regional Educational Attendance Area.

Areas were added to the original disaster declaration after the slow-moving storm caused additional damage across the state, and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough declared a local disaster emergency requesting state assistance.

“The additional areas impacted with by disaster-level damage by this storm will now be able to access essential disaster recovery assistance”, said Bryan Fisher, Director of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The amended 2025 Late August Storm disaster declaration will also allow the State Department of Transportation and Public Facilities to seek Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads funding. FHWA funds may partially or full fund restoring roadways damaged by a disaster event and a state disaster declaration is required to seek FHWA funding.

In addition, the declaration allows emergency protective measures and immediately required recovery actions to accelerate normal permitting and regulatory provisions.

Contact: Jeremy Zidek, Public Information Officer, Jeremy.Zidek@alaska.gov (907) 428-7077

###