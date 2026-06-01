Lifelong Alaskan and Community Leader Meda DeWitt Officially Files for Governor as Nonpartisan, Announces Chris Steere as Lieutenant Governor Running Mate; If Elected, Would Be the First All-Native Ticket







ANCHORAGE, AK — Friday, lifelong Alaskan, community organizer, ANVC President, educator, and traditional healer Meda DeWitt officially filed her candidacy for Governor of Alaska. Running as a Nonpartisan, DeWitt offers a clean slate and a pragmatic approach to solving the structural crises facing the state. Alongside her filing, DeWitt is proud to announce Iñupiaq, Navy veteran, and educator Chris Steere as her running mate for Lieutenant Governor. If elected, this all-Alaska Native ticket would be the first in our state’s history; DeWitt would be the first-ever Alaska Native/American Indian Governor.

Meda DeWitt is Tlingit from the Naanyaa.aayí clan of Wrangell, raised with a deep-rooted understanding of our Alaskan way of life, business management, and community care. As an academic, a mother of eight, and a proven political organizer who notably chaired and led the historic grassroots Recall Dunleavy movement, DeWitt brings a unique blend of systems literacy and ground-truth experience to the ticket. Her platform centers on functional ecosystem recovery, including stewardship to restore failing fisheries, regional food and sustainable energy to lower the state’s crushing cost of living, and an education system fully funded as a constitutional mandate.

Christopher Steere joins the ticket as the Lieutenant Governor candidate ready to focus on education and economic accountability to strengthen our communities. A Nanouk from Unalakleet, Steere is a veteran, father, and educator in math and science. He brings a rare combination of strategic clarity, military discipline, and ability to communicate complex subjects to streamline operations and support sustainable economic growth across both urban and rural Alaska.

Steere’s experience prior to the campaign is rooted in a lifetime of service. He began his career teaching English in Tottori City, Japan, before returning home to serve in the United States Navy. Determined to return to Alaska, he later joined the United States Air Force, where he worked as a maintainer on the F-22 Raptor at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

“Chris understands service and he understands Alaska. We are running to bring real stewardship back to executive leadership and we are both proud to lead this historic ticket,” said DeWitt. “We are not beholden to party politics nor to any corporate PACs; our allegiance is to the people of Alaska and the constitutional obligations owed to our land, waters, communities, more than human relatives, and future generations.”

“Meda’s vision for Alaska is grounded, principled, and focused on building the future our kids deserve,” said Steere. “In the military, I spent my career working in systems where accuracy is non-negotiable and lives depend on getting the details right. Right now, Juneau is running on guesswork, and everyday Alaskans are paying the price. I’m joining this ticket to bring a standard of precision and accountability that our home deserves. We are here to look at the data, fix what is broken, and give Alaskans what they need in order to thrive, not just survive.”

To celebrate the filing and connect directly with the community, the campaign is hosting an outdoor Block Party tomorrow afternoon. Members of the public and the press are cordially invited to attend, meet the candidates, and celebrate the launch of this people-powered movement.

Meda DeWitt for Governor Campaign Block Party & Running Mate Announcement

When: Saturday, May 30, 2026, 3:00-6:00 PM (Meda DeWitt will speak at 4:30 PM)

Where: L&M Motors, 400 W 53rd Avenue, Anchorage, AK

Features: Local food trucks, DJs, family-friendly activities, and community vendors

“This campaign belongs to Alaskans,” DeWitt added. “We invite everyone to come out tomorrow, enjoy some local food and music, and join us as we chart a self-reliant path forward for Alaska.”

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