Governor Dunleavy Appoints George Rauscher and Cathy Tilton to Alaska State Senate

(Anchorage, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy announced the appointments of Representative George Rauscher and Representative Cathy Tilton to the Alaska State Senate, filling vacancies created by the resignations of Senator Mike Shower and Senator Shelley Hughes.
“I can’t think of two Alaskans more qualified and committed to public service to serve in the Alaska Senate than Representatives Rauscher and Tilton,” said Governor Dunleavy. “I have known and worked with both for as long as I have been in public office and I look forward to working collaboratively with them as senators. I also want to thank the local Republican district committees for taking the time to meet, deliberate, and send forward names for these seats. This process works best when the people closest to the communities are involved.”
The Governor also thanked all the applicants who allowed their names to be put forward and for their willingness to serve our state.
Governor Dunleavy also wants to recognize the outgoing senators, Mike Shower and Shelley Hughes who have been strong voices for the Mat-Su and for Alaska. “I appreciate their years of service in the Senate and the work they’ve done on behalf of their constituents,” added Governor Dunleavy.
Rauscher and Tilton will assume their Senate duties upon confirmation in accordance with Alaska law.
|
|