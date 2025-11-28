Governor Dunleavy Appoints George Rauscher and Cathy Tilton to Alaska State Senate





(Anchorage, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy announced the appointments of Representative George Rauscher and Representative Cathy Tilton to the Alaska State Senate, filling vacancies created by the resignations of Senator Mike Shower and Senator Shelley Hughes.

“I can’t think of two Alaskans more qualified and committed to public service to serve in the Alaska Senate than Representatives Rauscher and Tilton,” said Governor Dunleavy. “I have known and worked with both for as long as I have been in public office and I look forward to working collaboratively with them as senators. I also want to thank the local Republican district committees for taking the time to meet, deliberate, and send forward names for these seats. This process works best when the people closest to the communities are involved.”