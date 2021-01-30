Governor Dunleavy Names Treg Taylor Attorney General







(Juneau) – Today, Governor Mike Dunleavy announced he has appointed Treg Taylor as Attorney General for the Alaska Department of Law and will submit his name for confirmation to the Alaska Legislature this session. Ed Sniffen has removed himself for consideration as Attorney General and will be leaving state service.

“Alaska is facing some unprecedented challenges and some remarkable opportunities. Treg Taylor brings to the office of Attorney General a wealth of legal experience and a deep commitment to Alaska that will be invaluable to navigating these challenges and opportunities,” said Governor Dunleavy. “I also want to thank Ed Sniffen for his decades of service to the department and the people of Alaska. I wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Taylor started with the Alaska Department of Law in 2018, serving as Deputy Attorney General in charge of the civil division. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a law degree from Brigham Young University. He and his wife Jodi and five of their six children live in Anchorage.

“I am honored and humbled that the Governor has asked me to serve as Alaska’s Attorney General. I have spent my entire legal career in Alaska, including the past two years as Alaska’s Deputy Attorney General,” said Attorney General Taylor. “I have a profound respect for the role of the Department of Law and for its dedicated employees. I hope that under my leadership the department will continue to provide outstanding legal service to the State, for the good of all Alaskans.”

Attorney General Taylor’s name will be submitted to both the Alaska House and Senate for confirmation in the near future. His photo is attached to this press release.

