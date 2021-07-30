Governor Dunleavy to Convene Special Session on August 16







(Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has announced the August special session will begin on August 16. His decision, in consultation with the Alaska Department of Law, comes after yesterday’s written request from the four caucus leaders in the Alaska Legislature to convene the start of the August special session on August 9 or 16.

The Governor also modified the call to include the proposed constitutional amendment (SJR 6, HJR 7) to constitutionalize the PFD and the power cost equalization program.

“While Alaskans are out enjoying summer, they are also paying close attention to the legislature because they rightfully expect them to move forward on a plan that protects both the PFD and the Permanent Fund in the constitution and that can be put before voters in the 2022 general election,” said Governor Dunleavy. “We can’t wait any longer. The fund is sitting at 81 billion dollars, more than enough to pay sizable PFDs to Alaskans recovering from the pandemic. The members of the House and Senate Comprehensive Fiscal Plan Working Group are reportedly making progress on recommendations that can be presented to the legislature at the start of the upcoming special session.”

The Alaska Department of Revenue has requested an opportunity to present its latest revenue and spending projections to the working group before its finalizes its recommendations..

The working group has announced it will be taking public testimony over the next several days. Click here for more information.

A copy of the amended proclamation can be found here.

