Governor Walker Appoints Four New Judges to Alaska’s Bench

Alaska Native News Nov 23, 2018.

ANCHORAGE – Governor Bill Walker appointed four new judges for Alaska. They will join the Kenai, Juneau, and Bethel Superior Courts, as well as the Court of Appeals.

Bethany Harbison has practiced law in Alaska for almost 25 years, after graduating from Harvard Law School in 1993. She clerked for Alaska’s Judge Greene, worked as a Public Defender and Magistrate Judge, and currently works as the presiding Superior Court Judge, Fourth Judicial District, Fairbanks. She will join the Alaska Court of Appeals.

Terrence Haas practiced law in Alaska for close to ten years, after Graduating from Roger Williams University School of Law in 2007. He clerked for the Rhode Island Supreme Court before moving to Bethel, where he has been the supervisor for the Bethel and Dillingham Public Defender Offices for the last ten years. He will join the Bethel Superior Court.







Daniel Schally has practiced law in Alaska for more than 20 years, clerking in Kodiak and working as an assistant District Attorney for Southeast, before becoming District Court Judge and Superior Court Judge pro tempore in Southcentral in 2005. He will join the Juneau Superior Court.

Jason Gist has practiced law in Alaska for more than 14 years, after graduating from the University of California – Berkeley School of Law in 2004. He clerked for Alaska’s Chief Justice Alexander O. Bryner, worked in private practice, and has been an Assistant District Attorney for the State of Alaska since 2008. He will join the Kenai Superior Court.

“I am grateful to each of these four Alaskans for their service to our state,” Governor Walker said. “Their history with Alaska, their excellent records, and the personal conversations I had with each of them made me confident they will serve Alaska well in their new roles.”