Greetings!





I love the Christmas season in Alaska.

Every year, our busy family always finds our way home to celebrate together. I am grateful for their love and also for your support as we work to make Alaska a better place every single day.

This holiday is about joy, unity, family and peace. Let’s take this time to count our blessings and be with the ones we love.

I am grateful for the opportunity to serve and I vow to never stop fighting for you as we enter the new year.

The Dunleavys wish you a very Merry Christmas and a happy new year!

Sincerely,

Mike, Rose, Maggie, Catherine, Ceil, & Mr. Tito!