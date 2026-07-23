Hegseth Is Demanding US Households Pay $5,000 More Per Year to Fund the Pentagon, Economist Says











“Secretary Hegseth, you are asking for unlimited money for bombs when people can’t feed their families,” said one Democratic senator.



Critics lit into US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after he demanded on Tuesday that Congress pass President Donald Trump’s plan for a $1.5 trillion military budget.

While testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee, Hegseth once again made a pitch for the president’s massive defense spending proposal, going so far as to say that “not funding [the US Department of Defense] at $1.5 trillion is the greatest threat that our nation faces.”

In a social media post, economist Dean Baker put Trump’s proposed budget into context by noting that the additional requested defense spending “is a bit less than $5,000 per household.”

Baker also pointed out that the US already has a massive defense budget, writing that “before Bozo the president came in, we did fine on $860 billion,” a total that is larger than the combined military budgets of China, Russia, Germany, India, and the UK.

Some Democratic lawmakers signaled their opposition to the $1.5 trillion Pentagon budget request, which would represent an increase of more than 50% of what the US spent on its military in 2025.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) slammed Hegseth to his face during the hearing and pointed out that the unprecedented defense spending request was coming at a time when many Americans are struggling to afford gasoline and groceries.

“Secretary Hegseth, you are asking for unlimited money for bombs,” Gillibrand said, “when people can’t feed their families.”