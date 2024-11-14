Trump Picks ‘Lobbyist for War Criminals’ to Lead Pentagon





Pete Hegseth helped secure pardons for three former U.S. soldiers accused or convicted of horrific war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan.

President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to head the Pentagon privately lobbied Trump during his first White House term to pardon former members of the U.S. armed forces accused or convicted of war crimes, including a Navy SEAL chief who allegedly gunned down a young girl and elderly man in Iraq.

Pete Hegseth is an Army veteran who has used his role as a “Fox & Friends” co-host to praise Trump, make the case for a preemptive strike against North Korea, peddle anti-Muslim bigotry, express support for Israel’s U.S.-backed assault on Gaza, and divulge bizarre details about his lack of personal hygiene.

Hegseth also had the ear of the former president during his first four years in the White House, acting as an informal adviser. In that capacity, Hegseth reportedly played a key role in securing pardons for three court-martialed U.S. military officers who were accused or convicted of horrific crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan.

As Politiconoted Tuesday, “Hegseth helped capture Trump’s attention on a military case that led, in 2019, to full pardons for former Army 1st Lt. Clint Lorance and Maj. Mathew Golsteyn, both convicted of war crimes.”

Lorance was serving a 19-year prison sentence for second-degree murder when Trump pardoned him. Golsteyn was charged with murder in 2018 for killing an Afghan man.

Trump also pardoned Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, “who had been stripped of military honors during his prosecution for murder charges,” Politico added.

The New York Timesreported in 2019 that a member of Gallagher’s platoon called him “freaking evil” and said that “you could tell he was perfectly O.K. with killing anybody that was moving.” According to the Times, Gallagher was accused by fellow soldiers of “stabbing a defenseless teenage captive to death,” “picking off a school-age girl and an old man from a sniper’s roost,” and “indiscriminately spraying neighborhoods with rockets and machine-gun fire.”

Media Matters for America has documented some of what it described as Hegseth’s “eyebrow-raising comments about war crimes.”

“In August [2019], he referred to the 2007 massacre of 17 Iraqi civilians in Baghdad’s Nisour Square by private security contractors working for Blackwater (now rebranded as Academi) as ‘another day on the job in Iraq,’ later hosting Blackwater founder Erik Prince to complain about the unfair prosecutions of his former employees who murdered 17 people,” the watchdog organization noted. “Hegseth has also said the possibility of pardons is ‘very heartening for guys like me,’ that it ‘could’ve been me‘ on trial for war crimes, and that if Golsteyn’s actions counted as a war crime, then ‘put us all in jail.'”