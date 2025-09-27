HHS Awards $15 Million to Fund StrongHearts Native Helpline





Eagan, MN – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), today announced a projected $15 million, five-year grant to fund StrongHearts Native Helpline as the First-Ever Standalone National Indigenous Domestic Violence Hotline for American Indians and Alaska Natives.

“This five-year award will ensure that StrongHearts Native Helpline continues to operate as the first-ever National Indigenous Domestic Violence Hotline. We are grateful to receive the support from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Office of Family Violence Prevention Services (OFVPS), and we are humbled to continue serving our relatives when they need us the most.”

Authorized by the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act (FVPSA), StrongHearts Native Helpline aims to help Native Americans impacted by domestic and sexual violence by weaving together a braid of safety, sovereignty, and support. Trained advocates provide culturally appropriate support and advocacy with expertise in Tribal cultures, sovereignty, and jurisdictional complexities.

In addition to providing direct support to survivors, StrongHearts will serve as a critical component of the FVPSA Training and Technical Assistance Resource Network. Through this network, StrongHearts will integrate the experiences of Native American communities impacted by domestic violence into nationwide efforts to expand the capacity of domestic violence programs, inform best practices, and strengthen services across both tribal and non-tribal systems. Additionally, the hotline will continue to:

Maintain a comprehensive, up-to-date database of tribal and non-tribal service providers.

Ensure accessibility for individuals with disabilities, limited English proficiency, and hearing impairments.

Collaborate with other national hotlines and tribal, state, and local partners.

Conduct public awareness campaigns across Indian Country and the United States.

“This investment ensures that Native survivors — many of whom live in rural or under-resourced areas — have access to 24/7 lifesaving support,” said ACF Acting Assistant Secretary Andrew Gradison. The investment exemplifies a commitment to advancing Tribal-led solutions and addressing domestic violence in Indigenous communities.

“StrongHearts was created in a partnership between the National Indigenous Women’s Resource and the National Domestic Violence Hotline,” explained Jump. “American Indians and Alaska Natives experience some of the highest rates of violence across the nation and yet they were not reaching out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline for advocacy or support. This realization inspired our parent organizations to take action and thus, StrongHearts was born.”

Research Shows (2016) that more than four out of five American Indian and Alaska Native women experience violence in their lifetimes, with rates of domestic and sexual violence disproportionately higher than among non-Native women. StrongHearts Native Helpline 844-762-8483 operates 24/7, offering confidential, toll-free support via call, text, and online chat at www.strongheartshelpline.org.

For more information on the Office of Family Violence Prevention and Services: https://acf.gov/ofvps. StrongHearts Native Helpline serves all individuals who reach out for services regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, age, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, disability, or any other factor protected by local, state, or federal law.

Source: Rosay, André B., “Violence Against American Indian and Alaska Native Women and Men,” NIJ Journal 277 (2016)