Honoring Alaska’s Youth Who Improve Our Communities





Alaska Communications seeks nominations for youth who are local heroes

From lending a helping hand during difficult times to dedicating themselves to essential causes, Alaska youth demonstrate acts of kindness and bravery that deserve recognition.

Alaska Communications wants to learn more about these youth and we invite you to tell us about a young hero, ages 6-18, who is actively improving the lives of those around them.

“The resilience and generosity of Alaska’s youth is inspiring,” emphasizes Matt McConnell, Alaska Communications’ president and CEO. “These young individuals are the heart of our communities, and it’s our privilege to shine a light on their inspiring deeds who are making our world better today and in the future.”

Through the Summer of Heroes program, we’re proud to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southcentral Alaska to highlight young people, statewide, who have made a positive impact in the state. The program will recognize exceptional youth with $2,000 scholarships via Alaska 529 and special recognition within their local communities.

Anyone can nominate a young hero in their life. Tell us about a child or teen, age 6-18, who is improving life for those around them. Whether supporting others during a critical season, volunteering where there was an important need or an ongoing effort, or taking action on other’s needs before their own, individuals and businesses alike are encouraged to fill out a Summer of Heroes nomination form by June 14. Heroes do not need to be affiliated with Boys & Girls Clubs.

In addition to youth scholarships, Summer of Heroes supports vital youth development programs in our state. As a gesture of appreciation, Alaska Communications pledges to donate $25 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southcentral Alaska for every new residential or business internet connection established between May 1 and June 14, 2024, up to a total of $15,000.

“Our mission is to enable young people to reach their full potential, investing in our youth is investing in Alaska’s future,” says Susan Anderson, Interim CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southcentral Alaska. “These young heroes are the leaders of tomorrow, and we’re honored to be part of their journey.”

For more than a decade, the Summer of Heroes scholarship program has celebrated the positive contributions of young Alaskans across the state. Learn more about the program and access the nomination form at www.alaskacommunications.com/summerofheroes.

Alaska Communications, an affiliate of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI), is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.AlaskaCommunications.com.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southcentral Alaska has 23 sites statewide, which offer programs before and after school and during school breaks for youth and teens, 5-18 years old, as well as athletics and licensed childcare programs. Mission is fulfilled through guidance-oriented character development activities conducted in safe, warm and fun environments by trained, professional staff. Key programs emphasize academic success, good character & leadership, healthy lifestyles, the arts, sports, fitness and recreation. Learn more about programs and activities offered by Boys & Girls Clubs of Southcentral Alaska at www.bgcalaska.org or 907-248-5437.



