House Passes Sullivan Legislation Protecting Alaska Native Artists’ Cultural Heritage and Economic Opportunities

WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) Wednestoday celebrated the House passage of the Alaska’s Right to Ivory Sales and Tradition (ARTIST) Act, his legislation to protect the legal rights of Alaska Native artists who use walrus ivory in traditional handicrafts, art, ceremonial regalia, and clothing. The bill previously passed the Senate unanimously and now heads to the President’s desk to be signed into law.

“I want to thank my colleagues, especially Alaska Congressman Nick Begich, for working to get my ARTIST Act across the finish line in the House,” said Sen. Sullivan. “We are one step closer to ensuring the lawfully harvested and crafted walrus ivory works of Alaska Native artisans will no longer be targeted by well-intentioned but overly broad state laws aimed at stopping the illegal African elephant ivory trade. We’ve been working on this for over eight years, and I want to commend the Alaska Native leaders who first brought this issue to my attention and who’ve relentlessly supported our efforts to correct this historic injustice. I look forward to President Trump signing the ARTIST Act into law and protecting the right of the Alaska Native people to continue these centuries-old traditional practices, a critically important economic driver for Alaska’s rural communities.”

“Ensuring Alaska Native artists’ ability to create and sell their traditional handicrafts is about more than income. It’s about supporting families who have used their work to preserve heritage and culture through generations. For many artists, materials such as ivory have long been vital to their craftsmanship and are already protected under existing federal law. Recent restrictions on the use of sustainably and legally sourced items could make it harder to continue practicing these skills and passing on the culture of their elders. Safeguarding wildlife and honoring Indigenous art can coexist,” said Senator Murkowski. “I’m pleased to support Senator Sullivan’s legislation to ensure a one-size-fits-all rule does not prevent the world from experiencing the beauty of Alaska Native art.”

“For generations, Alaska Native artisans have created world-renowned works of art from legally and sustainably harvested walrus ivory,” said Congressman Begich. “The ARTIST Act ensures that overly broad state ivory bans cannot unintentionally criminalize these lawful handicrafts. This legislation protects the rights of Alaska Native artists to continue sharing their craftsmanship, traditions, and heritage with the rest of the country, while also supporting rural economies across Alaska. I’m proud to have led the House effort on this issue and grateful to Senator Sullivan for his partnership in getting this legislation across the finish line.”

Below are statements from key leaders and stakeholders in support of the ARTIST Act.

“Today’s vote by the U.S. House of Representatives to advance the ARTIST Act to the president’s desk is an important milestone for our North Slope Iñupiat cultural self-determination,” said Voice of the Arctic Iñupiat President & CEO Nagruk Harcharek. “For thousands of years, our people have transformed walrus ivory into important tools, arts, and crafts. The ARTIST Act will ensure that our cultural traditions – which form the bedrock of our Iñupiaq identity – will be protected and can be perpetuated for generations to come. Quyanaqpak to the Alaska congressional delegation for your perseverance and standing by our side in this endeavor.”

“For thousands of years, Alaska Natives have sustainably harvested Pacific Walrus to survive in the Arctic,” said Melanie Bahnke, president of Kawerak, Inc. “As our ancestors have, we continue to rely on this resource for food, tools, and to create artwork celebrating our culture. We are grateful that the Congress passed this bill to ensure that our artwork and tools are not deemed illegal in various parts of the United States. On behalf of Kawerak and the people we serve, thank you, Senator Sullivan, for recognizing that banning our culture is wrong and for championing this bill through Congress.”

“The Eskimo Walrus Commission (EWC) strongly supports this bill and thanks Senator Sullivan and his staff for working with us on it,” said Vera Metcalf, Director of the Eskimo Walrus Commission. “We also greatly appreciate the support from Kawerak, the Indigenous People’s Council on Marine Mammals (IPComm), the Inuit Circumpolar Council (ICC), WWF Arctic Program, and especially our Alaska Native communities. The Pacific walrus remains a significant component of our Indigenous food security and remains a major feature of Alaska Native cultural heritage. Our use of ivory gives full expression to our traditional relationship with the Pacific walrus and our way-of-life. EWC thanks Congress for passing this bill to ensure the cultural and economic well-being of Alaska Native communities thrive.”

“The ARTIST Act reaffirms the rights of Alaska Native artists to create and sell authentic artworks and traditional handicrafts in the U.S. that are made from sustainably sourced marine mammal products, including walrus ivory,” said Steve MacLean, Managing Director of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) U.S. Arctic Program. “This longstanding cultural tradition is a vital source of economic opportunity and income for many Alaska Native communities, and walrus remain a critical component of Indigenous food security and cultural expression. Senator Sullivan, working with the Eskimo Walrus Commission, has shown dedication and leadership in crafting this bill, which helps to restore opportunities for Alaska Native artists to share their artwork and provide for their families.”

“The passage of this legislation into law marks a significant milestone in recognizing and protecting the cultural heritage, traditional knowledge, and livelihoods of Alaska Native artisans,” said Ben Mallott, President of the Alaska Federation of Natives. “AFN celebrates this achievement, and we thank Senator Sullivan for his leadership and advocacy throughout this effort, as well as all those who helped advance this important legislation to the President’s desk.”

For years, several states have enacted overly broad ivory bans intended to combat illegal African elephant ivory trafficking. Unfortunately, those laws have also swept in lawful, sustainable Alaska Native handicrafts made from walrus ivory—undermining centuries-old cultural practices and limiting important economic opportunities for Alaska Native artists and rural communities. The ARTIST Act clarifies that states may not ban the import, sale, or possession of authentic Alaska Native handicrafts, and ensures these lawful and culturally vital traditions can continue to be practiced, shared, and sold across the country.

TIMELINE

In May 2026, Sen. Sullivan urged the CEO of Etsy to change a proposed ban on fur products that would negatively impact Alaska Native artists authentic garments, handicrafts, and accessories made from lawfully harvested animals.

In October 2025, Sen. Sullivan’s ARTIST Act passed the Senate unanimously.

In January 2025, Sen. Sullivan reintroduced the ARTIST Act at the start of the 119 th Congress to continue his effort to protect the rights of Alaska Native artists.

Congress to continue his effort to protect the rights of Alaska Native artists. In October 2024, Sen. Sullivan introduced the ARTIST Act.

In September 2020, Sen. Sullivan led a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing on the Empowering Rural Economies Through Alaska Native Sustainable Arts and Handicrafts Act, Sen. Sullivan’s bill to preempt states from banning walrus ivory, whale bone, and other marine mammal products that have been legally carved by Alaska Native people under the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA).

Sen. Sullivan has advocated for Etsy and Facebook to amend their guidelines on handicraft sales to include products or artwork made by Alaska Native artists using sealskin, otter, walrus ivory, and other protected materials.

In September 2017, Sen. Sullivan wrote the National Governors Association and National Conference of State Legislatures with the Alaska congressional delegation to highlight the “potentially devastating and unintended consequences of broadly crafted state ivory bans that are currently in place or under consideration in nearly half of the United States.”

In September 2017, Sen. Sullivan introduced the Allowing Alaska IVORY Act, legislation to preempt states from banning walrus ivory or whale bone products that have been legally carved by Alaska Native people under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

In October 2016, Sen. Sullivan convened a Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee field hearing at the Alaska Federation of Natives Convention to discuss a series of reported problems and confusion surrounding state laws across the country that prohibit ivory sales and harm Alaska Native artisans.

In June 2016, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) issued a regulation banning most commercial and non-commercial trade in raw and worked ivory of African elephants following a global decrease in elephant populations due to illegal poaching. Many states have since enacted broader bans on ivory sales that generally include walrus, mammoth, and fossilized ivory used by Alaska Natives and Alaskans to produce artistic carvings, clothing, or authentic handiworks. These actions led to confusion among consumers regarding other legal ivory products, resulting in decreased demand for legal Alaska Native handicrafts and mammoth ivory carvings.

###