Sullivan Demands Change to New Etsy Policy That Would Ban Sale of Alaska Native Fur Handicrafts







WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) wrote the CEO of Etsy Inc.–an online marketplace of crafts and handmade items–demanding a change to the platform’s new Animal Product Policy prohibiting the sale of many products made of natural animal fur. The policy, which would go into effect August 11, 2026, would impact authentic Alaska Native garments, handicrafts, and accessories made from lawfully harvested animals.

“For thousands of years, Alaska Native people have sustainably harvested wildlife and created clothing, handicrafts, and artwork,” Senator Sullivan said. “These practices are recognized and protected under federal law. While we can all agree that measures must be taken to combat illegal wildlife harvests and trafficking, imposing a blanket prohibition that makes no distinction for lawful Alaska Native handicrafts will harm Alaskans without providing any meaningful conservation benefit. I urge Etsy to reconsider and clarify its policy by adopting a pathway for the sale of authentic Alaska Native handicrafts that incorporate fur, aligned with the broader federal legal framework Congress has carefully constructed to protect both wildlife and Alaska Native cultural heritage.”

Senator Sullivan’s full letter to Etsy CEO Kruti Patel Goyal can be found here. On April 30, public radio station KNBA published a story about how this proposed ban would negatively impact Alaska Native artists.

Senator Sullivan has led several efforts to protect the rights of Alaska Native artisans and continues to educate others on the negative impacts facing Alaska Native and rural economies as a result of overly-broad bans. The Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972 permits Alaska Native people to take marine mammals and to create and sell “authentic Native articles of handicrafts and clothing” made from lawfully harvested marine mammals, including sea otter fur, subject to strict requirements that these harvests are not taken in a wasteful manner. The Indian Arts and Crafts Act of 1990 further established a framework to protect authentic Alaska Native-produced art and craft products.

In October 2025, the Alaska’s Right to Ivory Sales and Tradition (ARTIST) Act, Senator Sullivan’s legislation to protect the legal rights of Alaska Native artists using walrus ivory in traditional handicrafts, art, ceremonial regalia, and clothing passed unanimously through the Senate.

In February 2019, Senator Sullivan worked with Alaska Native Artists and Facebook to clarify Facebook Marketplace’s polices regarding the sale of products or artwork made with any “part, pelt or skin from an animal, including fur”.

In February 2018, Senator Sullivan worked with Alaska Native Artists to resolve a previous issue with Etsy that banned Alaska Native products with sealskin, sea otter, and ivory.

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