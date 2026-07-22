‘Imagine All the Better Things That Could Have Been Done’: Trump Has Blown $37.5 Billion on Iran War











“THIS from the administration that said there was no money for food assistance, Medicaid, and healthcare tax credits.”



While economists have warned for months that the true cost of President Donald Trump’s illegal war on Iran could be trillions of dollars, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth estimated on Tuesday that it’s currently about $37.5 billion.

That figure came from a line of questioning by US Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), as Hegseth appeared before the Senate Appropriations Committee to support Trump’s June supplemental funding request, which includes tens of billions for the Pentagon.

Hegseth told Durbin that the $37.5 billion estimate includes what’s been spent so far, plus some projected spending through the end of the fiscal year in September—an exchange quickly met with fury by various critics, many of whom pointed out the range of ways that money could have been better spent by an administration allegedly dedicated to combating “waste, fraud, and abuse.”