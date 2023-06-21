Joint Alaska State Troopers and Anchorage Police Department Public Service Announcement





The Alaska State Troopers and Anchorage Police Department have heard several rumors throughout Southcentral Alaska about a serial killer that has allegedly been murdering Alaskans in the Mat-Su Valley and Anchorage area.

Investigators have found NO evidence that any of the recent murders that have occurred in the Mat-Su Valley or Anchorage area are connected in any way, and they do not appear to be random.

There is NO indication of a serial killer in the Anchorage or Mat-Su Valley area.

Both the Alaska State Troopers and Anchorage Police Department are committed to both seeking justice for the victims of homicide by conducting thorough criminal investigations and keeping the public informed so that they can make decisions to keep themselves and their families safe.

If a serial killer were to be known by the Alaska State Troopers or Anchorage Police Department, we would not hesitate to notify the public.



