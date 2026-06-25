Kasilof River Personal Use Dipnet Fishery Area Expanded







(Soldotna) – In an effort to allow dipnetters more opportunity to harvest their household limit of sockeye salmon in the Kasilof River, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) is expanding the area open to personal use dipnetting.

Personal use dipnetting from the shore will be allowed in an expanded area from ADF&G markers on Cook Inlet beaches upstream to the Sterling Highway Bridge on the Kasilof River. Dipnetting from a boat is allowed from ADF&G markers located on Cook Inlet beaches upstream to ADF&G markers at approximately river mile 3 of the Kasilof River. This regulatory change is effective 12:01 a.m. Friday, June 26 through 11:59 p.m. Friday, August 7.

An Upper Cook Inlet personal use permit and a 2026 resident sport fishing license are required to participate. Dipnetting on the Kasilof River is allowed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Only Alaska residents can participate. King salmon or nonsalmon species may not be kept in the Kasilof River personal use salmon fishery. Any king salmon, Dolly Varden, or rainbow/steelhead trout caught while dipnetting must be released immediately unharmed into the water.

The biological escapement goal on the Kasilof River is 140,000 – 320,000 sockeye salmon. As of June 23, a total of 117,665 sockeye salmon have passed the Kasilof River sonar site. The current escapement of sockeye salmon into the Kasilof River is proceeding at a rate that is projected to exceed the biological escapement goal.

For additional information, please contact the Soldotna ADF&G office at (907) 262-9368.