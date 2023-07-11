Anderson Creek (lower Susitna River) Closed to Dipnetting





(Palmer) – The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) is closing dipnetting in the vicinity of Anderson Creek of the lower Susitna River effective 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 12 through 11:00 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023. The area closed to dipnetting is identified by ADF&G markers located approximately 50 feet upstream and 300 feet downstream of the mouth of Anderson Creek. In addition, dipnetting is not allowed in Anderson Creek.

“A personal use dipnet fishery will be underway on the lower Susitna River beginning Wednesday, July 12, and will be open on Saturdays and Wednesdays through the rest of July. Anderson Creek supports a small stock of coho salmon that could be overexploited if dipnetting were allowed in its vicinity,” stated Area Management Biologist Sam Ivey. “This action will provide protection for those fish.”

Personal use dipnetting is allowed in the Susitna River between ADF&G markers located approximately one mile downstream from Susitna Station downstream to ADF&G markers located near the northern tip of Bell Island/Alexander Creek cutoff on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. beginning July 12 through July 29. An Upper Cook Inlet Personal Use permit and a 2023 Alaska Sport Fishing license are required to participate. Only Alaska residents may participate in this fishery. Any salmon harvested in the Susitna River apply to the total annual household limit for the Upper Cook Inlet personal use salmon fisheries (which includes the Kenai, Kasilof, and Susitna rivers and Fish Creek).

For additional information, please contact Area Management Biologist Sam Ivey at (907) 746-6300.



