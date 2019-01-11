Kenai Man Facing Five Years in Prison for Threatening Communication Conviction

Alaska Native News Jan 11, 2019.

 

A Kenai man faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine following a federal conviction handed down from a federal jury on Wednesday for mailing a threatening communication to a Superior Court Judge, the Department of Justice revealed.

Kenai man Steven Bachmeier was convicted of the charge following a three-day trial in Anchorage before U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason.

The conviction against Bachmeier goes back to a 2010 case in front of a female Superior Court Judge who denied his request to withdraw a guilty plea in a plea agreement for an assault case.



In response, Bachmeier “became angry and threatened to “carve the flesh” from the Judge’s children,” U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroeder stated in the  DoJ release.

Then, in 2017, Bachmeier was again before the judge in a new case. In this case Bachmeier mailed in a  pleading and wrote to the court, “I have told her in past I’m going to kill her family, which I still [entend] to do.” (sic)

The FBI and Alaska State Troopers investigated the incident that led to Bachmeier’s conviction.

“All Alaskans, including public servants, deserve to be safe in their lives and at work, without fear from death threats,” said U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder. “This case illustrates that it is unacceptable to threaten public servants and their families. We will prosecute those who seek to manipulate others, and the justice system, by making threats.”

