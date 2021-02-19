Ketchikan Driver Found with Extensive Injuries after Hour-Long Search







Alaska State Troopers, Ketchikan police, and the North Tongass Volunteer Fire department searched for over an hour for a motorist who reported that he had been involved in a serious accident on Thursday.

The motorist, identified as Christopher Comstock, called in to report that he had been involved in an accident and was in extreme pain, and was unsure of his location.

After the hour-long search, Comstock was located and found to be suffering from extensive injuries. The departments worked to extricate him from his vehicle and rushed him to the hospital.

He is reported to be in stable condition.





