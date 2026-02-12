King Salmon Restrictions in Gulf of Alaska Salt Waters







(Anchorage) – In order to reduce harvest of king salmon stocks that are experiencing a period of low productivity and provide a more comprehensive and precautionary management approach for king salmon sport fisheries in the northern Gulf of Alaska, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) is restricting king salmon sport fishing limits in Gulf of Alaska salt water fisheries. ADF&G is reducing the bag and possession limit for king salmon to one fish of any size from April 1 through September 15 in the salt waters of the Gulf of Alaska.

This restriction is for the salt waters of the Gulf of Alaska, including salt waters of the Alaska Peninsula, Kodiak, and Prince William Sound and additional specific restrictions for Cook Inlet and Susitna waters were also issued. This emergency order aligns the king salmon bag and possession limit in all waters of the Gulf of Alaska but will not impact terminal harvest area’s (THA’s). ADF&G will continue to monitor king salmon returns, harvest, and additional emergency order restrictions may be issued if warranted.

King salmon stocks throughout Cook Inlet and the Gulf of Alaska have failed to return at levels that meet established goals, triggering stock of concern designation for many of them. Additionally, the 2026 forecasts of king salmon stocks in Gulf of Alaska and Cook Inlet are below the lower end of established escapement goals, triggering restrictions to freshwater king salmon sport fisheries throughout the region. These restrictions to Gulf of Alaska king salmon bag and possession limits, which are in some cases in addition to management plans and actions taken by the Alaska Board of Fisheries, are warranted to reduce harvest of king salmon in these mixed stock fisheries.

For additional details about this restriction contact Jay Baumer at (907) 267-2218.