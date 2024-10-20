Leak Shows Industry Plot to Worsen Methane Emissions—If Trump Wins

“They want to take climate out of the policy process entirely.”
A key oil and gas industry group has devised a plan to dismantle Biden-era climate regulations, including on methane emissions, according to an investigation published Friday in The Washington Post.
The American Exploration and Production Council, a trade group of 30 oil and gas producers, aims to reverse a series of regulations the Biden administration has made, including the institution of a methane fee, the Post reported, based on AXPC documents that were leaked to Fieldnotes, a climate research group.
AXPC represents Big Oil companies including ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips, whose executives Republican nominee Donald Trump has aggressively sought out for contributions in his bid to return to the White House, even making a quid pro quo offer—deregulation in return for $1 billion in campaign cash—during a gathering at Mar-a-Lago in April.
David Doniger, senior adviser to the NRDC Action Fund, which is affiliated with the Natural Resources Defense Council, told the Post that Trump had “promised to grant their wishes” and the leaked documents, which Doniger reviewed at the paper’s request, revealed their “wish list.”
Paasha Mahdavi, director of the Energy Governance and Political Economy Lab at University of California at Santa Barbara, noted the comprehensiveness of AXPC’s plans, which he also reviewed.
“They want to take climate out of the policy process entirely,” Mahdavi told the Post. “They want government to stop regulating climate issues and stop thinking about climate risks.”
Mahdavi said the AXPC documents showed that member companies were acting out of step with their own public climate pledges.
“They talk a lot about climate ambitions while doing something different inside their companies,” he said. “If you are aligned with the Paris agreement, you cannot be part of a trade association trying to roll back these emissions regulations. Those two things are inconsistent.”
Elizabeth Kolbert, an environmental writer at The New Yorker, said the plans were not surprising but were “still terrifying.”
The oil and gas industry’s plan for a Trump presidency involves pouring more methane into the atmosphere. Unsurprisingly, but still terrifying. https://t.co/RsVjiMefZH
— Elizabeth Kolbert (@ElizKolbert) October 18, 2024