Leak Shows Industry Plot to Worsen Methane Emissions—If Trump Wins

A key oil and gas industry group has devised a plan to dismantle Biden-era climate regulations, including on methane emissions, according to an investigation published Friday in The Washington Post.

The American Exploration and Production Council, a trade group of 30 oil and gas producers, aims to reverse a series of regulations the Biden administration has made, including the institution of a methane fee, the Post reported, based on AXPC documents that were leaked to Fieldnotes, a climate research group.

AXPC represents Big Oil companies including ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips, whose executives Republican nominee Donald Trump has aggressively sought out for contributions in his bid to return to the White House, even making a quid pro quo offer—deregulation in return for $1 billion in campaign cash—during a gathering at Mar-a-Lago in April.

David Doniger, senior adviser to the NRDC Action Fund, which is affiliated with the Natural Resources Defense Council, told the Post that Trump had “promised to grant their wishes” and the leaked documents, which Doniger reviewed at the paper’s request, revealed their “wish list.”

Paasha Mahdavi, director of the Energy Governance and Political Economy Lab at University of California at Santa Barbara, noted the comprehensiveness of AXPC’s plans, which he also reviewed.

“They want to take climate out of the policy process entirely,” Mahdavi told the Post. “They want government to stop regulating climate issues and stop thinking about climate risks.”

Mahdavi said the AXPC documents showed that member companies were acting out of step with their own public climate pledges.

“They talk a lot about climate ambitions while doing something different inside their companies,” he said. “If you are aligned with the Paris agreement, you cannot be part of a trade association trying to roll back these emissions regulations. Those two things are inconsistent.”

Elizabeth Kolbert, an environmental writer at The New Yorker, said the plans were not surprising but were “still terrifying.”

Aspects of the AXPC plans had already been released publicly, including its goals to increase the production and export of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The leaked documents included a confidential survey of member companies showing that nine out of the 19 companies that responded had increased methane flaring between 2021 and 2023. Natural gas flaring is a longstanding but highly polluting industry disposal method. The survey also showed that the total amount of flaring across the companies increased by 20% from 2022 to 2023. Methane is a greenhouse gas far more potent than carbon dioxide, though not as long lasting in its effects. Methane emissions are responsible for about 20-30% of climate warming since the 1700s, scientists estimate—second only to carbon dioxide. Fossil fuels are a major source of those methane emissions, along with modern agricultural practices and other causes. In March, the Environmental Protection Agency finalized its methane rule, which is projected to reduce emissions of the gas by up to 80% over 14 years. A group of Republican-led states and fossil fuel interests have challenged the rule in federal court. The case that’s ongoing, though the plaintiffs’ bid for an emergency injunction on the rule from the U.S. Supreme Court failed, so the regulation remains in effect. See also US Snubs Letter Defending United Nations Chief From Israeli Attack The documents also show a number of other orders and regulations in the industry’s crosshairs. One is a sweeping executive order issued in the first week of the Biden administration to establish a “whole-of-government” approach to tackling the climate crisis; it includes goals to limit drilling on federal land and decarbonize the grid. AXPC also seeks to undo an executive order that requires companies to disclose climate-related financial risks. Other items in the AXPC roadmap include lifting the Biden administration’s pause on LNG exports and undoing a rule requiring the climate to be taken into account in major infrastructure projects. The group also wants to see an executive order that promotes fossil fuel production. AXPC spokesperson Mark Bednar, who previously worked for then-Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, told the Post that “our board documents make clear that our priorities are the same regardless of who is in the White House.” Yet the plan, which runs in contradiction to Democratic Party aims, will only be actionable if Trump returns to power. Trump has phoned oil and gas executives regularly in recent months “to hear their wishes and raise campaign cash,” the Post reported. As a group, AXPC hasn’t contributed to the Trump campaign, but leaders of its member companies are Trump donors and fundraisers. The International Energy Agency (IEA), which released a major report this week showing that the world’s nations were not on track to achieve crucial climate goals, has documented the dangerous rise in global methane emissions—making the agency a target of the fossil fuel industry. See also Alarm as Pentagon Confirms Deployment of US Troops to Israel At a fundraiser this summer, fossil fuel executives told Trump he should push for Fatih Birol, the IEA’s executive director, to be replaced, according to the Post, citing an anonymous attendee. ExxonMobil distanced itself from the leaked documents, telling the Post that it doesn’t agree with all AXPC positions and that it has sharply reduced its methane emissions and supports the methane fee. ConocoPhillips didn’t reply to a request for comment by the Post but has said in filings that it supports the AXPC’s position on methane.