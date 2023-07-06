Little Susitna River Drainage Closed to Sport Fishing for King Salmon





(Palmer) – In favor of protecting returning king salmon and increasing fishing opportunities in the future, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) is implementing the following sport fishing regulation closure for the Little Susitna River drainage, effective 6:00 a.m. Thursday, July 6 through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023. Sport fishing for king salmon is closed, including catch-and-release, in all waters of the Little Susitna River from its confluences with Cook Inlet upstream to the Parks Highway Bridge. King salmon may not be retained or possessed. King salmon caught must be released immediately. A person may not remove a king salmon from the water before releasing the fish.

This sport fishing regulation closure supersedes the emergency order issued on March 2, 2023, that restricted the Little Susitna River to catch-and-release only for king salmon through

July 13.

“Cold water temperatures likely impeding upstream migration of king salmon followed by flooding has made assessment of run strength using weir counts difficult. However, recent daily counts post recovery of the weir remain below past years in which the goal was achieved. Reports of low fishing success from anglers, guides, and staff also indicate a much weaker run than in 2022 when the escapement goal was narrowly achieved,” stated Area Management Biologist, Sam Ivey. “Therefore, it is prudent to conserve all king salmon returning to the Little Susitna River to provide the greatest potential for achieving the escapement goal in 2023.”



