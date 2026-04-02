Local Boundary Commission Bill Passes the Senate, Heads to State House







JUNEAU – Wednesday the State Senate passed in unanimous vote SB 63, a bill by Senate Minority Leader Mike Cronk (R – Tok / Northway), updating the rules and regulations of the Local Boundary Commission in order to empower local communities and amplify Alaskan voices.

According to Senator Cronk, “this bill is rooted in the core principle that government should be built from the people up and not imposed from the State down.”

The three key changes aimed at empowering Alaskans include ensuring commissioners live and vote in the Judicial District they are appointed to, creating an additional seat on the Commission for a member from an Unorganized Borough, and changing the statute regarding the selection of the Commission Chair.

“The deliberations of the Local Boundary Commission are very important to District R,” Senator Cronk said. “The people of the Unorganized Borough needed a voice, and SB 63 gives us a seat at the table.”

During the 33rd Legislative Session, a version of the bill passed through the House and was scheduled for a vote of the Senate, however, time ran out before a vote could occur.

The Senate Minority Leader and the Republican Caucus appreciate the Majority’s cooperation in moving the bill and looks forward to working with the House to place Senate Bill 63 on the Governor’s desk.

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